Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $643.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.