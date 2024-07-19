CIBC Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.55.

PEY opened at C$14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of C$332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.90 million. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8527316 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$767,700.57. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,570 shares of company stock worth $551,795 and sold 198,019 shares worth $3,021,082. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

