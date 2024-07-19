Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CGX opened at C$8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

