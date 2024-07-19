Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

