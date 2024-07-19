Citigroup Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$110.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$103.77.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$89.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.