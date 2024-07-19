Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Trading Down 4.0 %

C opened at $64.89 on Monday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

