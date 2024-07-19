Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %
CFG stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
