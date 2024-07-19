Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CFG stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

