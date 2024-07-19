Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,896. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

