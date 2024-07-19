Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 3699820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

