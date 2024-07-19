Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Clorox Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CLX traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $134.83. 290,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,688. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

