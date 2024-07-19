Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.92.

NYSE:NET opened at $78.49 on Monday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,247 shares of company stock worth $55,132,713. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 37,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 7,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

