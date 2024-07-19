CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

CNB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

