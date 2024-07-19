CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.86

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 12121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $504.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CNB Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

