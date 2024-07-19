Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,329,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,492. The stock has a market cap of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

