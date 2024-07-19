Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.09. 3,112,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,813,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.