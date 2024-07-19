Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $26,957,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 177,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,957. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $85.95.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

