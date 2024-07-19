Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CNS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 268,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,719. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

