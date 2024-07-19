Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

