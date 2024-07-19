Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

