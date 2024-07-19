Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Shares of Colruyt Group stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.