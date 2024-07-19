Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 838,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 563,674 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.47 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

