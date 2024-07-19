Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $4.25

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.15.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

