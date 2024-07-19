Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 437,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 938,914 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

