Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.88. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

