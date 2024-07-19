Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.06 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Compound has a market capitalization of $439.09 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $52.52 or 0.00078388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009754 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,785 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,763.64298621 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.9410771 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $32,849,802.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

