Condor Capital Management Buys 3,237 Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCY remained flat at $10.76 on Friday. 84 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,101. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.