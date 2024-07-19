Condor Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.99. 14,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,825. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $332.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

