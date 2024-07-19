Condor Capital Management Takes Position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in IB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,711,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000.

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 124,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,892. IB Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

About IB Acquisition

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

