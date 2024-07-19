Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.