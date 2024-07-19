Conflux Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $735.11 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00582074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00110195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00243390 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00070681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,022,890,422 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,383,805 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,022,605,004.76 with 4,235,104,989.45 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17175503 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $33,329,910.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

