Contrasting Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 14.02% 4.65% 0.57% Oconee Federal Financial N/A 2.03% 0.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $220.69 million 2.32 $37.67 million $0.75 15.41 Oconee Federal Financial $16.85 million 4.38 $3.30 million $0.76 16.64

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Oconee Federal Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County. It offers deposit products, including demand, money market, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential and multi-family real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; mortgage loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

