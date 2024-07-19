Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 25.75 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Mogo $48.31 million 0.78 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -3.40

Mogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TeraWulf and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13 Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

TeraWulf presently has a consensus target price of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.88%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23%

Summary

TeraWulf beats Mogo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

