Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 85,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 273,845 shares.The stock last traded at $90.27 and had previously closed at $89.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Copa Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Copa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Copa by 1.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

