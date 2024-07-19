Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

Copart stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

