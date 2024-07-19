Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.53. 6,089,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,174,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $307,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

