Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 5.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 6,012,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

