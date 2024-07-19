Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

