CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $6,206,342.10 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.90, for a total transaction of $6,206,342.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,309,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,507,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total transaction of $4,968,324.40.

On Monday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total value of $2,783,222.64.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.74. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $295.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CorVel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in CorVel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

