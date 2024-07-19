Craig Hallum Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to “Buy”

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.48% from the company’s previous close.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

