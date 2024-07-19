Creditcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.67 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $188.99 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001276 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

