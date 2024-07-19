Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,773,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,158,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 881,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,344. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.