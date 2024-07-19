Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.91-7.02 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

