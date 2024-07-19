CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment makes up about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Stories

