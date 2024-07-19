CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 153,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,523,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $121,496,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,582,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,024. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

