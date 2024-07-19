D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,548 Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 454,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.