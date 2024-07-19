Daryl Hodges Buys 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
HPQ Silicon Trading Down 1.6 %
HPQ opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.43.
About HPQ Silicon
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HPQ Silicon
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.