Daryl Hodges Buys 50,000 Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

HPQ Silicon Trading Down 1.6 %

HPQ opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.43.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

