Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Outperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

