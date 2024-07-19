David R. Price Sells 2,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.04. 159,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,512. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
