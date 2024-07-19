David R. Price Sells 2,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.04. 159,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,512. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

