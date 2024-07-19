Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 4.7%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 415,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C($4.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.19 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

