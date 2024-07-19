Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of DK opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

