Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,189 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,181,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. 338,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,602. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

